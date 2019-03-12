Joey Mawson set for guest entry for Porsche Carrera Cup Australia

Former GP3 driver Joey Mawson will get the chance to race in front of his home crowd this weekend as he takes part in the Porsche PAYCE Carrera Cup Australia second round supporting the FIA Formula 1 World Championship season opener at Albert Park, Melbourne.

Mawson took part in the 2018 GP3 season, driving for Arden International, collecting two podiums and six further top-ten finishes in his debut season.

For 2019 the Australian is missing from the FIA Formula 2 and FIA Formula 3 grids and has been exploring his options since the end of the 2018 season with a test drive in a Porsche Carrera Cup GT3 car in December last year and a drive at Bathurst in February, sharing a Radical sports car with Peter Clare.

“I’m very excited to be racing this weekend at the Australian Grand Prix in the Porsche PAYCE Carrera Cup Australia.” said Mawson.

“It will be the first time that I’ve had the opportunity to race an event in Australia since I was in karts.”

“A huge thank you to everyone who has made has turned this opportunity into reality – especially Marc Cini, everyone involved in PODIUM & Porsche Centre Melbourne.” he added.

The race weekend will feature a 25-car strong grid with four races over four days starting this Thursday (14 March).