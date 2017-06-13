Verstappen downbeat after power problems end Canadian podium hopes

Max Verstappen was left frustrated after seeing a promising start to the Canadian Grand Prix end with disappointment after a power issue after just ten laps.

The Dutchman had made a super start to jump from fifth on the grid to run second, despite a small touch with his rear wheel against Sebastian Vettel’s front wing, and it gave the Red Bull Racing driver hope of a podium finish, only for the gremlins to strike.

Verstappen admitted that he is getting tired of being let down due to mechanical issues, but acknowledges that sometimes it is part of racing that he has no control over.

“The way the race ended for me was very frustrating after such a good start,” said Verstappen. “I think a podium was possible but once again we come away with nothing.

“The start was really good, straight away I felt no wheel spin and could just put the power down and make some places. I had a little bit of contact with Seb (Vettel) on the first corner, running wide there means it can sometimes happen.

“From there on the pace felt good and I was looking after the tyres and brakes as we had no chance of catching Lewis. I was just concentrating on doing my own race when I suddenly lost all power and everything shut down.

“I have had a lot of disappointments recently, I guess that’s racing but sometimes you get tired of it.”