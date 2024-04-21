Formula 1

Verstappen Takes Victory on F1’s Return to Shanghai

Max Verstappen took victory at the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix ahead of Lando Norris and Sergio Perez.

Formula 1 returned to Shanghai this weekend, and the grand prix didn’t disappoint, with multiple safety car and controversial incidents throughout the 56 lap race.

Valtteri Bottas brought out the first safety car after an issue caused him to stop on track, which was a disappointing end to a good weekend, where he managed to qualify ninth and tenth in both qualifying sessions. The restart saw multiple incidents, the most controversial being Lance Stroll crashing into Daniel Ricciardo and ending the Australian’s race.

Ricciardo was having his best weekend of the season so far, dominating his teammate in all of the sessions before the race. The Australian looked on for his first points of the season but had to retire despite trying to give it a go for a few laps after the contact.

Ricciardo was still in the race for the second safety car as it came out just a lap after the first one ended because of another incident involving a Visa Cash App RB car, this time Kevin Magnussen spinning Yuki Tsunoda out of the race. 

After the second safety car period, the drama died down somewhat. Pérez made a few overtakes to take himself up to third, although he couldn’t catch up to Norris. Alonso lost a few positions due to a strange strategy – Aston Martin Armaco F1 Team put the Spaniard on soft tyres during the second safety car period. He was forced to pit from sixth and could only return to seventh by the chequered flag.

Charles Leclerc crossed the line in fourth, ahead of Carlos Sainz Jr. ending a tough weekend for Scuderia Ferrari. George Russell was the lead Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team car. Oscar Piastri finished eighth, although he did have some damage to his car. Lewis Hamilton ended up in ninth, after a Q1 exit and an eighteenth place start on the grid. Nico Hülkenberg secured the final points scoring position.

Esteban Ocon, Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, Zhou Guanyu, Lance Stroll, Kevin Magnussen and Logan Sargeant completed the running order.

POSNODRIVERCARLAPSTIME/RETIREDPTS
11Max VerstappenRED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT561:40:52.55425
24Lando NorrisMCLAREN MERCEDES56+13.773s18
311Sergio PerezRED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT56+19.160s15
416Charles LeclercFERRARI56+23.623s12
555Carlos SainzFERRARI56+33.983s10
663George RussellMERCEDES56+38.724s8
714Fernando AlonsoASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES56+43.414s7
881Oscar PiastriMCLAREN MERCEDES56+56.198s4
944Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES56+57.986s2
1027Nico HulkenbergHAAS FERRARI56+60.476s1
1131Esteban OconALPINE RENAULT56+62.812s0
1223Alexander AlbonWILLIAMS MERCEDES56+65.506s0
1310Pierre GaslyALPINE RENAULT56+69.223s0
1424Zhou GuanyuKICK SAUBER FERRARI56+71.689s0
1518Lance StrollASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES56+82.786s0
1620Kevin MagnussenHAAS FERRARI56+87.533s0
172Logan SargeantWILLIAMS MERCEDES56+95.110s0
NC3Daniel RicciardoRB HONDA RBPT33DNF0
NC22Yuki TsunodaRB HONDA RBPT26DNF0
NC77Valtteri BottasKICK SAUBER FERRARI19DNF0
