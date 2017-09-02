Kimi Raikkonen: “We struggled to get the tyres working”

Kimi Raikkonen said it was a struggle for the Scuderia Ferrari team during the extremely wet qualifying session at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, with the Finn able only to qualify seventh on Saturday.

Raikkonen will move up to fifth on the grid thanks to the grid penalties for both Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo but finds himself behind two drivers he would not normally find ahead of him in Lance Stroll and Esteban Ocon, as well as the two Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team drivers.

Should it be dry on Sunday, Raikkonen expects it to be a much better day for the team, with his practice pace on Friday close to that of Mercedes.

“Today in wet conditions it felt quite tricky all the time,” admitted Raikkonen. “We struggled to get the tyres working, in most places we had no grip and it was very slippery.

“It was difficult to go through the corners and be able to push and go fast. The starting position is not ideal but we’ll start in a bit better position thanks to penalties for the other cars.

“Now we have to wait and see how the weather will turn out. I’m sure that in the dry conditions it will be a lot different, our car should be working quite well.”