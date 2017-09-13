Pascal Wehrlein: “I can’t wait to be back in Singapore – it is my favourite race”

Sauber F1 Team driver Pascal Wehrlein is looking forward to racing at what he considers to be his favourite race on the F1 calendar, at the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend.

The Marina Bay Street Circuit is the venue for this weekend’s race, and the German is a big fan of not only the city track layout, but also the challenge it poses, and the night-time setting, which he feels makes for an exciting event, and brilliant atmosphere.

“I can’t wait to be back in Singapore – it is my favourite race of the season. I generally like night races, but Singapore takes the experience of driving in one to the ‘next level’, especially in terms of the atmosphere.

“The city is lit up and I like the challenge of driving on a city circuit. We also get to break out of our usual weekend routine there, as most of our on and off-track activities take place at night – that’s nice for a change. “

In 2016, Wehrlein finished a lap down on the leaders in sixteenth place, whilst driving for Manor Racing MRT, having started from nineteenth on the grid, and the German will certainly be hoping to improve on that result this time around with Sauber.

With the Singapore Grand Prix often throwing up some surprising results and action, Wehrlein will be looking to take advantage of any incident and opportunity that comes his way, to bring home some much-needed further points for the Swiss squad, to add to the five he has already accumulated.