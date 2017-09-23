Zendeli Holds On for Win as Drugovich Retires

BWT Mucke Motorsport driver Lirim Zendeli took his second win of the year at Hockenheim. Behind him, the ADAC Formula 4 Championship took a dramatic turn with the points leader, Felipe Drugovich, retiring from the race.

Once again it was Zendeli at the front of the grid for race two, though a second formation lap was called as Drugovich waved for help. The field was sent round and Drugovich drove back to pits to start there.

The move was a disaster for his championship hopes as Juri Vips jumped to the top ten within the opening lap. Drugovich would continue from the pits, but the damage was done. He eventually returned to the pits twice, retiring soon after.

As the race settled in, it was Jonathan Aberdein who was quickly on the back of Zendeli, harassing Mucke driver as the two broke away from the opposition. This would only last so long though, and soon after, Kim-Luis Schramm and Sophia Florsch joined that battle for the lead.

When Aberdein did eventually get through, his lead was not maintained long, quickly falling back into the clutches of Floersch as the top six found themselves spread out.

This allowed Zendeli to take his second win of the year ahead of Aberdein and the chasing Floersch in a successful day for the Mucke team.

Fourth would go the way of Schramm, as he continues his recovery of points thanks to the Lausitzring disqualifications. He held off Julian Hanses as Juri Vips impressed to take sixth.

Vips was one to make the most of a golden opportunity and although could not threaten the leaders, still fought his way past Louis Gachot on the closing lap as Artem Petrov, Marcus Armstrong and Charles Weerts completed the top ten. Weerts also recorded the rookie win at the same time, continuing his strong end of season.

The result puts Vips in the championship lead by 4 points over Drugovich as Armstrong sits almost 10 points off the leader.