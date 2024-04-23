2025 KTM 450 Rally Replica revealed

The KTM 450 Rally Replica has received a facelift for 2025, which the manufacturer deemed its biggest since 2020 as changes are intended to make it closer resemble the factory counterpart used by those in the World Rally-Raid Championship‘s top-level RallyGP.

The 450cc fuel-injection engine is modelled after the one used in KTM’s motocross and enduro bikes and features a new single overhead camshaft. To improve its cooling, a second radiator has been added. The clutch and gearbox are also stronger to protect them from damage.

The frame, a departure from the steel trellis frame, is supported by a new aluminum swing arm to reduce weight while maintaining stiffness.

In total, the bike can carry 34.5 litres of fuel. A sixteen-litre fuel tank is situated at the back while nine- and 9.5-litre tanks are at the front, each of which have a fuel pump that the rider can operate independently.

The dashboard is lighter with more warning lights and an LED headlight system to help riders in dawn and at night. KTM regards the changes as “a major styling update, with a sharper, more aggressive profile.”

Orders for the bike open on 24 April. Only 100 units will be produced.

As its name suggests, the KTM 450 Rally Replica is a “replica” of the factory KTM 450 Rally, intended for privateers and those not part of the works team. Such competitors primarily race in the Rally2 class or Malle Moto if they are riding without help of a crew.