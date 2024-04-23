DakarWorld Rally-Raid Championship

2025 KTM 450 Rally Replica revealed

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: KTM

The KTM 450 Rally Replica has received a facelift for 2025, which the manufacturer deemed its biggest since 2020 as changes are intended to make it closer resemble the factory counterpart used by those in the World Rally-Raid Championship‘s top-level RallyGP.

The 450cc fuel-injection engine is modelled after the one used in KTM’s motocross and enduro bikes and features a new single overhead camshaft. To improve its cooling, a second radiator has been added. The clutch and gearbox are also stronger to protect them from damage.

The frame, a departure from the steel trellis frame, is supported by a new aluminum swing arm to reduce weight while maintaining stiffness.

In total, the bike can carry 34.5 litres of fuel. A sixteen-litre fuel tank is situated at the back while nine- and 9.5-litre tanks are at the front, each of which have a fuel pump that the rider can operate independently.

The dashboard is lighter with more warning lights and an LED headlight system to help riders in dawn and at night. KTM regards the changes as “a major styling update, with a sharper, more aggressive profile.”

Orders for the bike open on 24 April. Only 100 units will be produced.

As its name suggests, the KTM 450 Rally Replica is a “replica” of the factory KTM 450 Rally, intended for privateers and those not part of the works team. Such competitors primarily race in the Rally2 class or Malle Moto if they are riding without help of a crew.

Share
Avatar photo
3615 posts

About author
Justin is not an off-road racer, but he writes about it for The Checkered Flag.
Articles
Related posts
World Rally-Raid Championship

Jose Ignacio Cornejo joins Hero MotoSports

By
2 Mins read
José Ignacio Cornejo is the latest Honda alumnus to make his way to Hero MotoSports.
Dakar

Shinya Fujiwara planning Dakar Rally debut in 2026

By
1 Mins read
Shinya Fujiwara, the 2014 All-Japan Trial International A Champion and Red Bull Erzbergrodeo competitor, hopes to run the Dakar Rally in 2026. His roadmap to the rally includes the Rallye du Maroc and 2025 Africa Eco Race.
World Rally-Raid Championship

Chaborz M-3 to run 2025 Silk Way Rally

By
3 Mins read
The Chaborz M-3, a Russian military buggy that has been used in Syria and Ukraine, will be converted for racing at the 2025 Silk Way Rally. 2014 WEC LMP2 champion Sergey Zlobin recently tested the car.