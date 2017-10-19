VIDEO: F1 Vs. LMP1 – Brendon Hartley Prepares For His Debut F1 Race (2015 Interview) | M1TG

FIA WEC champion, 24 Hours of Le Mans winner and now Scuderia Toro Rosso driver, Brendon Hartley is the latest Red Bull junior to make the step up to Formula 1 as he prepares for his debut race at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas.

In this feature – taken from 2015 – Porsche‘s Hartley discusses the differences between WEC and F1, and why his experience in single-seaters as a youngster will stand him in good stead for what will now be his first race in the series, the United States Grand Prix.

Video courtesy of Mobil 1 The Grid.