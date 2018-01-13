Matt Edwards: “Winning Both Championships Would Be Amazing!”

Prestone MSA British Rally Championship front runner Matt Edwards says that winning both the BRC and the BTRDA series would be “amazing” in 2018.

Speaking at the Autosport International Show, Edwards who finished third in the BRC last year, was quoted of saying: “With the link that Swift has with M-Sport anyway, there was an opportunity to get more resources behind the team. Put them together and we will have a very strong package.”

“The original plan was to continue with the same setup and programme that we had last year, but with the potential that we’d shown, the move has come fairly naturally.

Asked whether the aim for 2018 was to win the titles in both series’, Edwards added: “That would be amazing. I’ve especially got great sentiment with the BTRDA because I’ve done most of my rallying there, it would be lovely to win that.”

Welshman Edwards will drive Ford Fiesta R5’s in full season campaigns in both championships in 2018. He will pilot an M-Sport prepared car in the BRC, while he will drive his Swift Group privately owned car in the BTRDA series.

Round one of the 2018 Prestone MSA British Rally Championship will take place on the Border Counties Rally on March 10/11.