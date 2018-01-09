Vernay joins all-star line up at Engstler for Dubai 24H debut

2017 TCR International Series champion Jean-Karl Vernay will make his Dubai 24H debut this weekend, joining Liqui-Moly Team Engslter in a star line-up for the opening 24H Series race.

With him in the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR are Engstler regulars Luca Engstler and Florian Thoma, with Benjamin Leuchter completing the squad.

Only Thoma lacks experience around the Dubai circuit as both Leuchter and Vernay were present in the 2017 TCR finale, whilst Engstler scored victory there in the opening race of last years’ TCR Middle East Series.

Given the talent and experience across their line up, Team Engstler will undoubtedly be one of the teams to watch in an already highly competitive TCR class.

Also looking to claim glory in Dubai is last years’ class-winner James Kaye (leading the brand new RKC/TGM Motorsport Honda Civic) and runners-up Modena Motorsport, whose driver line up will feature the likes of Mathias Beche and Benny Simonsen.

Other interesting names include STCC and ADAC TCR Germany front-runners LMS Racing with regular drivers Antti Buri and Olli Kangas joined by Kari Pekka Laaksonen, whilst AC Motorsport will see Vincent Radermecker and rallycross driver Reinis Nittis at the wheel of their Audi RS3 LMS as he makes his circuit racing debut this weekend.