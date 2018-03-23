Morbidelli to partner Giovanardi in Alfa Romeo WTCR squad

MORBIDELLI Gianni (Ita) Chevrolet Cruze Tc1 Team Munnich Motorsport Portrait during the 2014 FIA World Touring Car Championship, Hungary on May 4, 2014 at Hungaroring circuit. Photo Francois Flamand / DPPI

Former Formula One driver Gianni Morbidelli is the latest name to be confirmed for the 2018 World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO after being signed to join Team Mulsanne in the Romeo Ferraris prepared Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR.

The 51 year old Italian will partner Touring Car legend Fabrizio Giovanardi in the new for 2018 30 round series after the former double British Touring Car Champion was confirmed earlier this week.

Morbidelli competed in the final TCR International Series last year with West Coast Racing driving the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR and taking two victories at the Oschersleben in Germany on the way to sixth place in the drivers standings.

Speaking ahead of the new WTCR season, Morbidelli is relishing the opportunity to be back in the top level of Touring Cars.

“It will be a championship of the highest level, with many great teams and drivers, and this makes the challenge even more exciting.”

“I am extremely happy and honoured to be back at the top level of world touring car racing, and to do it at the wheel of an Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR by Romeo Ferraris, sporting the logo of such a prestigious brand.”

Michela Cerruti the Operations Manager of Romeo Ferraris also pinpointed the years of Touring Car expertise that both Gianni and Fabrizio will bring to the team.

“Without any doubt, they form the most expert driver pair of the series, and this is exactly what we need to demonstrate our car’s potential.“

With the signing of Gianni Morbidelli this puts the number of former F1 race starters on the 2018 WTCR grid up to three. The other two drivers being Tiago Monteiro in the new FK8 Honda Civic Type R TCR and Gabriele Tarquini in the Hyundai i30 N TCR. Driver signings like this along with the coup of three time BTCC champion Gordon Shedden and the return of Yvan Muller from retirement gives the new WTCR series great exposure to new audiences.