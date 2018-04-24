EKS Audi Sport looking to bounce back from Barcelona

EKS Audi Sport head in to the second round of the FIA World Rallycross Championship this weekend looking to make the most of the weekend after the disappointment of Mattias Ekström being disqualified from the final race of the weekend after his collision with Petter Solberg into the first corner.

Ekström is eight points behind championship leader Johan Kristoffersson and currently sits in fourth place, just one place behind teammate Andreas Bakkerud, who secured a podium finish last time out.

“To find the best set-up compromise for this is a real challenge every time,” says Ekström.

With the new-for-2018 Audi S1 EKS RX quattro, the former champion will be hoping to maximise on his opportunities throughout the weekend.

“Last year, we were not the fastest in Montalegre but as team still took the win in the end. I love this track and the Portuguese spectators, who are mega enthusiastic about motorsport and rallycross.”

Teammate Bakkerud classes the Montalegre circuit as one of his favourite tracks, “I’ve always felt completely at home on it,” says the Norwegian. “The track has a fantastic layout. When you really get going there’s nothing better.”

“I’m slowly getting accustomed to the Audi S1 EKS RX quattro. Hopefully I’ll be even faster in Montalegre,” he says.

Talking of his expectations and hopes, Ekström adds “We want to fight for victory again.”