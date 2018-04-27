Excellent start to the season motivated us all – Niclas Grönholm

GRX Taneco Team‘s Niclas Grönholm exceeded his own expectations at the first round of the 2018 FIA World Rallycross championship, only narrowly missing out on the final podium spot.

The aim for the team in their first World RX outing was to make the semi-final, which both Grönholm and team-mate Timur Timerzyanov managed easily. Timerzyanov finished his day in ninth, but Grönholm progressed through into the final, which he finished fifth in. However, after Mattias Ekstrom was disqualified for his contact with Petter Solberg on the first corner, the Finn was promoted to just outside of the podium spots in fourth.

Going into the second round this weekend at the Montalegre circuit in Portugal, Grönholm says that the team are motivated from their strong start to the season, and with his experience and decent results in the past, he thinks that this can be another good event.

“My goal was to reach the semi-finals in the season-opener,” he commented.

“The final was a real bonus and we can be proud of what we’ve achieved so far. There’s still a lot to do but it’s an excellent start that has motivated us all.

“I really like the Montalegre circuit. It’s quite fast-paced and it suits my driving style. I’ve had some decent results there in the past so I’m looking forward to lining up for the qualifiers.”