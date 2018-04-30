Timur Timerzyanov – “There’s still some work to do for Belgium”

Timur Timerzyanov is enjoying a positive start to the 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship, with the move to Marcus Gronholm‘s GRX Taneco team paying off so far.

The two Hyundai drivers made a smooth start to the first day with team-mate Niclas Grönholm eighth fastest and Timerzyanov finishing in ninth place in Q1.

Grönholm progressed up the rankings to seventh place in Q2, whilst the Russian driver could do no better than thirteenth. The first day concluded with both i20 Supercars featuring in the top 12.

The track conditions changed on Sunday with both Q3 and Q4 being run in firstly in rain and then with snow following on later in the day. The former Double FIA European Rallycross Champion made it into the Semi-Finals.

“I went all out in Q4, I got a good start and led my race. Conditions were quite changeable and it wasn’t easy to find grip. We missed out on the top 10 in qualifying by just one point, but getting both cars into the semi-finals is a positive result,” said Timerzyanov

The Russian driver made it to the Semi-Finals at the 2018 World RX of Spain and managed to repeat that feat in the 2018 World RX of Portugal, however his progress was halted with a mechanical issue on the Hyundai.

Timerzyanov admits there is more to come but could only manage sixth place in the second race. The pace of the GRX Taneco Hyundai has been very strong so far and the team will be looking for more at the 2018 World RX of Belgium.

“We had a sensor issue, I was stuck on the start line for several seconds. The car is in great shape but there’s still some work to do for the next round in Belgium,” Timerzyanov added.