World RX unveils new track at COTA

The FIA World Rallycross championship has revealed its new track for its inaugural visit the the United States later this year.

A new permanent track at Circuit of the Americas utilises some of the existing circuit between turns 12-15 has been built, using the stadium part of the track to create a natural amphitheatre feel.

“The inaugural World Rallycross of USA will be a key moment for the World Championship, and we believe COTA is an ideal venue from which to showcase the series to a new audience,” said World RX Managing Director for IMG Paul Bellamy.

“We have been wanting to race in the USA for a while, and the opportunity has now presented itself to come here. With competing brands, such as Volkswagen, Audi, Peugeot, and Renault, the USA is a significant territory for all involved with the World Championship as well as being integral to its continued global growth.”

World RX will be the fourth world championship series to take place at COTA, with Formula 1, World Endurance Championship, and MotoGP all racing at the track. However, it won’t be the first time rallycross has ever been held at the track. Global Rallycross visited the venue in 2014 and 2015 as part of the X Games Austin event.

“World Rallycross is exciting and fan-friendly,” said Bobby Epstein, chairman of Circuit of The Americas. “The new course they’ve designed is sure to challenge the drivers and wow the spectators. I look forward to their action-packed partnership for years to come.”

Also racing at COTA this year will be the new Americas Rallycross series, with multiple GRC champions Tanner Foust and Scott Speed already confirmed for the new series.

The World Rallycross of USA will also get domestic television coverage in the US, with FloSports broadcasting the event live, and CBS Sports also showing highlights.