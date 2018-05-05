MotoGP

Crutchlow Tops Friday Practice after Marquez Crash

Cal Crutchlow - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

Cal Crutchlow set the Friday practice pace at Jerez after a late crash for reigning champion Marc Marquez. The Spaniard had led for much of the afternoon before a tumble at the end of the back straight prevented him from improving on new tyres late on, opening the door for Crutchlow to finish fastest.

The morning session had belonged to championship leader Andrea Dovizioso but the times were remarkably close, just three tenths of a second covering the top ten. Marquez had finished a close second with Pol Espargaro producing the performance of the morning aboard the KTM, taking third having leapt to the top of the leaderboard just five minutes from the end.

The afternoon session was largely dominated by the Hondas but Marquez lost any hope of topping the timesheets with a crash at the turn six hairpin. In his absence, Crutchlow clocked a 1:38.614 to edge out the other Repsol Honda of Dani Pedrosa while Johann Zarco led the Yamaha challenge in third. The in-form Andrea Iannone climbed to fourth in the closing stages, relegating Marquez to fifth.

By and large, the afternoon session was the quicker of the two, causing Dovizioso to tumble to sixth after failing to make any significant progress in FP2. Jorge Lorenzo all-but matched his team-mate in seventh with Jack Miller and Valentino Rossi eighth and ninth respectively. Espargaro failed to better his eye-catching FP1 time but the KTM rider clung on the final top ten spot overnight.

 

2018 Gran Premio Red Bull de Espana: (Friday Practice)

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time 
135. Cal CrutchlowHondaLCR Honda Castrol1:38.614FP2
226. Dani PedrosaHondaRepsol Honda Team1:38.642FP2
35. Johann ZarcoYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:38.705FP2
429. Andrea IannoneSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:38.709FP2
593. Marc MarquezHondaRepsol Honda Team1:38.863FP2
64. Andrea DoviziosoDucatiDucati Team1:39.068FP2
799. Jorge LorenzoDucatiDucati Team1:39.076FP2
843. Jack MillerDucatiAlma Pramac Racing1:39.102FP2
946. Valentino RossiYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:39.248FP2
1044. Pol EspargaroKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:39.311FP1
119. Danilo PetrucciDucatiAlma Pramac Racing1:39.429FP1
1225. Maverick VinalesYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:39.514FP2
1317. Karel AbrahamDucatiAngel Nieto Team1:39.541FP2
1442. Alex RinsSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:39.575FP2
1545. Scott ReddingApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini1:39.585FP1
1636. Mika KallioKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:39.661FP2
1730. Takaaki NakagamiHondaLCR Honda IDEMITSU1:39.694FP2
1853. Tito RabatDucatiReale Avintia Racing1:39.888FP2
1941. Aleix EspargaroApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini1:39.899FP1
2038. Bradley SmithKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:39.948FP2
2121. Franco MorbidelliHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:39.951FP2
2219. Alvaro BautistaDucatiAngel Nieto Team1:39.969FP2
2312. Thomas LuthiHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:40.241FP2
2455. Hafizh SyahrinYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:40.488FP2
2510. Xavier SimeonDucatiReale Avintia Racing1:40.663FP2

