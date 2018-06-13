BMW ready for 24 Hours of Le Mans return

BMW will make their competitive return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans this week. The BMW Team MTEK will field two new BMW M8 GTE cars in the highly-competitive GTE-Pro class.

The number #81 car will be driven by the experienced trio of Martin Tomczyk, Nick Catsburg and Philipp Eng; while driving duties in the number #82 machine will fall to MS&AD Andretti Formula E driver Antonio Felix Da Costa, along with BMW works drivers, Alexander Simms and Augusto Farfus.

Their expectations remain realistic, but are determined to do well on their comeback appearance to Le Mans.

Team Principle of BMW Team MTEK, Ernest Knoors said prior to the event: “This is what we have all been working towards for almost two years.

“We arrive here prepared but not naïve. I’m extremely proud of everyone at BMW Team MTEK and I look forward to racing here at Le Mans. It’s a long week ahead, with a lot of work to do – the competition here is tough.”

But not only will the team be engaged with racing this week, as on Friday, the M-Motorsport Hospitality will be the venue for a truly special unveiling: The BMW 8 Series Coupe will be presented to the public for the first time as a production car here at the Circuit de La Sarthe, just prior to the Le Mans 24 Hours race.

Jens Marquardt, BMW Motorsport Director is thoroughly looking forward to the event, adding: “We have worked intensively towards the 24 Hours of Le Mans in recent months. It is the biggest endurance race in the world – and is also closely associated with the history of BMW in motorsport.”

“We are now returning to this iconic circuit with the new BMW M8 GTE. At the same time, we are also presenting the new BMW 8 Series Coupe in Le Mans. Launching the car at this unique event is very special for us.

“This is the first time that the racing car is hitting the track before its production counterpart. Seeing both models side by side in Le Mans in 2018 is a real highlight.”