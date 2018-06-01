Pembrey Circuit launches new rallycross layout

Pembrey Circuit has launched its new look track configuration ahead of the next round of the Toyo Tires MSA British Rallycross Championship event on 23/24 June.

The changes come in a bid to improve the ‘rhythm of tarmac’ and provide spectators with better viewing opportunities from the surrounding banking.

Improvements include relocation of the start line which was previously on the main pit straight, it has now been moved to just before the pedestrian crossing – allowing grids to form earlier.

The new layout has already been trialed when the BTRDA Clubmans Rallycross Championship visited the circuit last month.

“Over the past few years we have done a lot of work on improving the venue from both a competitor and spectator point of view, all of which has been hugely beneficial to both.” said Pembrey Circuit Manager, Phil Davies.

“For some time we have been looking at what we could do to ensure that rallycross reaches new heights not only in Wales but the UK as a whole, and the changes we have now made I feel reflect that.

“Moving the start line towards the crossing and the second half of the lap firmly into the middle of the circuit not only ensures that the racing will be even closer but also that the fans can see every second of the action – especially as there is a lot of it in rallycross!

“From the racing we have already seen on the new layout, it has proved to be very popular and I’m looking forward to seeing many more races take place on it as the years goes on.

“I have to thank the hard work everyone at Pembrey has put in to ensure we take this next step, as well as Driven International for all of their technical support.”