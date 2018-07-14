MotoGP

Lorenzo Leads Tight Opening Day in Germany

Jorge Lorenzo - Sachsenring - FP2
Jorge Lorenzo - Photo Credit: Ducati

Jorge Lorenzo stole a march on the opposition on Friday at the Sachsenring as a second covered 18 riders in free practice. The Spaniard pulled out a quarter of a second on the field in the closing stages of FP2 as a frantic dash to secure a provisional Q2 spot saw several big names drop outside the top ten.

The morning session saw Andrea Iannone make a bright start for Suzuki, the Italian edging out eight-times Sachsenring winner Marc Marquez. The reigning champion had dominated proceedings until a late burst from Iannone on softer tyres lowered the benchmark by four tenths of a second.

Marquez regained top spot immediately at the start of FP2, usurping Iannone’s morning time with his first flying lap of the afternoon, but the dash to secure a Q2 spot transformed the overall picture. Lorenzo leapt from eighth to first with the first sub-1:21 lap of the weekend, with Danilo Petrucci following close behind to grab second, while Iannone improved himself with the final lap of the day to take third spot overall.

Andrea Dovizioso relegated Marquez to fifth while Maverick Vinales was the sole Yamaha inside the top ten in sixth, just ahead of the impressive Takaaki Nakagami. The Japanese rookie outpaced his experienced team-mate Cal Crutchlow in ninth with the two remaining Q2 spots currently held by Jack Miller in eighth and Alvaro Bautista in tenth.

Two riders saw their weekends ended by injury on Friday with KTM wildcard Mika Kallio side-lined after a heavy crash at turn eight while Franco Morbidelli withdrew after failing to overcome the injuries he sustained at Assen. His misfortune will at least provide the home supporters with a German rider to cheer, with Stefan Bradl stepping in at Marc VDS.

 

2018 Pramac Motorrad Grand Prix von Deutschland: (Free Practice)

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time 
199. Jorge LorenzoDucatiDucati Team1:20.885FP2
29. Danilo PetrucciDucatiAlma Pramac Racing1:21.142FP2
329. Andrea IannoneSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:21.204FP2
44. Andrea DoviziosoDucatiDucati Team1:21.309FP2
593. Marc MarquezHondaRepsol Honda Team1:21.349FP2
625. Maverick VinalesYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:21.384FP2
730. Takaaki NakagamiHondaLCR Honda IDEMITSU1:21.447FP2
843. Jack MillerDucatiAlma Pramac Racing1:21.497FP2
935. Cal CrutchlowHondaLCR Honda Castrol1:21.540FP2
1019. Alvaro BautistaDucatiAngel Nieto Team1:21.568FP2
1142. Alex RinsSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:21.616FP2
1244. Pol EspargaroKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:21.680FP2
1341. Aleix EspargaroApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini1:21.718FP2
1438. Bradley SmithKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:21.743FP2
1553. Tito RabatDucatiReale Avintia Racing1:21.777FP2
1655. Hafizh SyahrinYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:21.777FP2
1746. Valentino RossiYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:21.784FP2
185. Johann ZarcoYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:21.787FP2
1945. Scott ReddingApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini1:22.003FP2
2026. Dani PedrosaHondaRepsol Honda Team1:22.305FP2
216. Stefan BradlHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:22.457FP2
2217. Karel AbrahamDucatiAngel Nieto Team1:22.555FP2
2312. Thomas LuthiHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:22.767FP2
2436. Mika KallioKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:23.194FP2
2510. Xavier SimeonDucatiReale Avintia Racing1:23.437FP2

