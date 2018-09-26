Lomax now in three-way battle for championship title

Round 8 of the MSA Toyo Tires British Rallycross championship saw Craig Lomax and his XtremeRX team make their second journey of the year to the home of Welsh Motorsport, Pembrey Circuit.

The Liteblox Batteries backed driver found the track conditions were not ideal as the surface was still very wet from overnight rain, making conditions extremely slippery. But the Yorkshireman persevered putting in consistent drives during each of the three qualifying heats. In doing so he deservedly gained a second row grid position for the final. However, after a solid start which saw Lomax placed in a good position challenging for the lead at the head of the race he was forced to pull up short at the end of the first lap with oil cooling issues.

Despite this disappointing result he is now squarely part of the three-way race for the title. With a mere 8 points separating them the finale at Silverstone is sure to be action packed.

The championship will make its second visit to the jewel in British Motorsports crown, Silverstone on Sunday 4th November for what promises to be an action pack finale to this year’s championship. Track action gets underway at 09:00.

Craig Lomax, #24:

“We were getting faster and faster throughout the day and if the leak hadn’t happened we would have been right up there! But that’s racing, we will now get ready to give absolutely everything at the final round to try get the result my sponsors and team deserve after such a tough year.”