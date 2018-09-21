MotoGP

Marquez Raises the Bar in Second Practice

Marc Marquez - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com
Marc Marquez was one of five riders to lap inside the Aragon race lap record as the reigning champion topped second practice on Friday afternoon. Marquez set a blistering pace on new tyres late in FP2 to edge out Jorge Lorenzo as Honda responded to Ducati’s earlier dominance at Aragon, while Yamaha’s problems continued.

Ducati riders had locked out the top four places in FP1 with Marquez eight tenths adrift in sixth but the championship leader made an encouraging start to FP2. Having run the opening session on a single set of tyres, Marc had new rubber at his disposal and immediately set his quickest time of the day, a 1:48.644. It wasn’t enough to lead the session early on though, with Andrea Iannone three tenths quicker on his Suzuki.

With much of the focus on race preparation, the leaderboard saw very little change until a late scramble saw riders jockey for position ahead of qualifying. Marquez, running medium front and soft rear tyre for the first time, leapt to the top on a 1:48.171, but his time was almost immediately eclipsed by Andrea Dovizioso who used a soft front tyre to go three tenths faster.

Marquez’s second timed lap on his new tyres would prove even faster though and his 1:47.382 lap would ultimately remain unbeaten, despite a late surge up the order by Lorenzo. The no.99 wound up a tenth adrift in second with his team-mate Dovizioso close behind in third while Cal Crutchlow all-but-matched the Misano winner to pinch fourth from Iannone.

Danilo Petrucci was sixth ahead of Dani Pedrosa and Alvaro Bautista while the factory Yamaha riders both had to rely on last-gasp flyers to claim the final two spots in the top ten. Valentino Rossi was ninth fastest, half a tenth clear of Maverick Vinales, but both riders were over a second off the pace and will be forced to defend their spots in Q2 in Saturday’s third practice session.

 

2018 Gran Premio Movistar de Aragon (Combined Practice Times)

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time 
193. Marc MarquezHondaRepsol Honda Team1:47.382FP2
299. Jorge LorenzoDucatiDucati Team1:47.520FP2
34. Andrea DoviziosoDucatiDucati Team1:47.835FP2
435. Cal CrutchlowHondaLCR Honda Castrol1:47.862FP2
529. Andrea IannoneSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:47.919FP2
69. Danilo PetrucciDucatiAlma Pramac Racing1:48.134FP2
726. Dani PedrosaHondaRepsol Honda Team1:48.389FP2
819. Alvaro BautistaDucatiAngel Nieto Team1:48.452FP2
946. Valentino RossiYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:48.501FP2
1025. Maverick VinalesYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:48.552FP2
1121. Franco MorbidelliHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:48.654FP2
1243. Jack MillerDucatiAlma Pramac Racing1:48.680FP2
1341. Aleix EspargaroApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini1:48.808FP2
1443. Pol EspargaroKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:48.850FP2
1538. Bradley SmithKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:48.861FP2
1642. Alex RinsSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:48.902FP2
175. Johann ZarcoYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:48.997FP2
1817. Karel AbrahamDucatiAngel Nieto Team1:49.016FP2
1930. Takaaki NakagamiHondaLCR Honda IDEMITSU1:49.123FP2
2045. Scott ReddingApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini1:49.441FP2
2112. Thomas LuthiHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:49.690FP2
2210. Xavier SimeonDucatiReale Avintia Racing1:49.925FP2
2355. Hafizh SyahrinYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:49.937FP2
2481. Jordi TorresDucatiReale Avintia Racing1:51.081FP2

