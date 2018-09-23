Moto3

Martin Escapes to Claim Dominant Aragon Win

Jorge Martin - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

Jorge Martin made an early escape to take an unchallenged win in Sunday’s Aragon Grand Prix, extending his lead in the Moto3 world championship. The Spaniard led from start to finish as a fierce battle raged behind with Marco Bezzecchi claiming a hugely significant second place to keep him in championship contention.

The day couldn’t have got off to a worse start for Bezzecchi who was handed a 12-place grid penalty for irresponsible riding during qualifying, sending him back to 18th on the grid. With several others penalised, only polesitter Martin and second-placed Jaume Masia lined up where they qualified but even that was put in doubt by a crash for Masia in morning warm-up. Despite a cracked collarbone, the 17-year-old bravely took the start just two hours after his accident.

With his likeliest challenger back on row six, Martin made a blistering getaway off the start line and immediately opened up a 1.5 second lead by the end of lap one. Bezzecchi was making rapid progress, gaining seven spots on the opening lap and aided by the unrivalled straight-line speed of his KTM, the Italian had charged through to second by lap five. Any hopes of an unlikely win were long gone though, with Martin 4.2s up the road.

Instead, Marco had to ensure he limited the damage to his title prospects and that looked easier said than done, especially when an off-track excursion triggered by an aggressive move by Marcos Ramirez relegated him back to eighth. To his credit, the PruestelGP rider kept his head and navigated his way back through the pack to secure 20 points for second, resisting a fast-closing Enea Bastianini on the final lap.

Fabio Di Giannantonio took fourth ahead of Ramirez while a late crash for Gabriel Rodrigo promoted Tatsuki Suzuki to sixth. Albert Arenas was seventh ahead of Adam Norrodin while Masia somehow rode through the pain barrier to finish ninth, holding off John McPhee.

 

Moto3 Gran Premio Movistar de Aragon (Result)

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/Gap
188. Jorge MartinHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto337:49.030
212. Marco BezzecchiKTMRedox PruestelGP+5.984
333. Enea BastianiniHondaLeopard Racing+6.045
421. Fabio Di GiannantonioHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto3+6.095
542. Marcos RamirezKTMBester Capital Dubai+6.161
624. Tatsuki SuzukiHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse+6.269
775. Albert ArenasKTMAngel Nieto Team Moto3+6.540
87. Adam NorrodinHondaPetronas Sprinta Racing+10.292
95. Jaume MasiaKTMBester Capital Dubai+10.329
1017. John McPheeKTMCIP - Green Power+10.537
1184. Jakub KornfeilKTMRedox PruestelGP+10.679
1216. Andrea MignoKTMAngel Nieto Team Moto3+11.923
1348. Lorenzo Dalla PortaHondaLeopard Racing+11.972
148. Nicolo BulegaKTMSky Racing Team VR46+12.013
1577. Vicente PerezKTMReale Avintia Academy 77+12.007
1614. Tony ArbolinoHondaMarinelli Snipers Team+12.484
1725. Raul FernandezKTMAngel Nieto Team Moto3+12.656
1840. Darryn BinderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo+14.642
1965. Philipp OettlKTMSudmetal Schedl GP Racing+17.090
2072. Alonso LopezHondaEstrella Galicia 0,0+34.967
2122. Kazuki MasakiKTMRBA BOE Skull Rider+35.000
2281. Stefano NepaKTMCIP - Green Power+35.022
2352. Jeremy AlcobaHondaJunior Team Estrella Galicia 0,0+35.200
2441. Nakarin AtiratphuvapatHondaHonda Team Asia+54.907
2510. Dennis FoggiaKTMSky Racing Team VR46+43.866
2627. Kaito TobaHondaHonda Team Asia+54.982
NC19. Gabriel RodrigoKTMRBA BOE Skull Rider+2 Laps
NC23. Niccolo AntonelliHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse+3 Laps
NC44. Aron CanetHondaEstrella Galicia 0,0+8 Laps

