Rhys Millen wants US rallycross return on the right terms

Rhys Millen wants to see Americas Rallycross develop into a stable product in the long-term before committing to competing in the series.

Millen previously competed in Global Rallycross, running Hyundai’s factory racing programme until the end of 2014 when the Korean manufacturer pulled out of the championship, citing a lack of faith in the series and a change in marketing strategy.

GRC folded last winter and in its place rose ARX, being run by World Rallycross promoter IMG. Immediately Millen was linked with a move to the new series, but speaking to The Checkered Flag earlier this summer the New Zealander said that he wanted to see how the series would develop following its maiden season before properly considering a rallycross comeback.

“I think it just doesn’t present itself right now unless you’re one of two manufacturers that are in it,” Millen admitted. “I think maybe there’s an opportunity with Ford – not for myself, but for them to re-establish in the sport.”

“If you go an talk to any new manufacturer that would require developing a programme or a car, I think its too hard a sale right now because the stability is just not there.”

Despite his reservations, Millen remains interested in competing in rallycross Stateside, but he wants to wait for the right opportunity before he returns.

“At the point that we departed, I was still very passionate about competing in that style of driving and if an opportunity presents itself we’d love to get back in at any level – as a driver, driver developer for a younger driver, or a team owner,” he said. “Those opportunities are few and far between right now.

“I hope for the sport that it lasts into next year, but I would say it would be a little bit of a struggle right now with the shakeup,” he warned. “They need to get a proper TV programme and affiliates and support to make it happen”

Millen won two events during his time in GRC, both coming in 2014 – the series’ first visit to Daytona, and the crown jewel event in Los Angeles.