Tom Woodburn: “What an amazing feeling to be a British Rally Champion”

Tom Woodburn is the new Prestone MSA British Junior Rally Champion Co-Driver after a fine season that saw him compete alongside two of the leading drivers in the 2018 championship.

The 24-year-old navigated for both eventual champion Steve Røkland as well as runner up James Williams during the 2018 season and the man from Morecambe is over the moon to be the winning co-driver in the championship after a very successful year that included wins at both the Pirelli International back in March as well as at last weekend’s Dayinsure Wales Rally GB.

Woodburn said on his championship win: “This is what dreams are made of and I’ve worked so hard throughout my career to get to this point and be a title holder. It makes it extra special that it was here at Wales Rally GB, one of the toughest events in the world, in front of so many people and the best drivers in the business. What an amazing feeling to be a British Rally Champion.”

He added: “It’s been a difficult year at times but I never gave up trying to seal the Junior title. The season started on a high so I wanted to make sure it ended that way too. Rallying is such a demanding sport but I love every second of it, despite the low points, high’s like this make it all worthwhile.”

Woodburn’s success is even more impressive when taking into account that the MSA Academy graduate missed the Ulster Rally earlier in the season. He finished 12 points ahead of Dai Roberts in the standings after the final round of the year last weekend.