Cetilar Racing Announce 2019/20 WEC Entry

Cetilar Racing by Villorba Corse have set their eyes on the next step of endurance racing, confirming their intention to enter the 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship.

Having raced in the LMP2 class of the European Le Mans Series for the last two years, the team are looking to move onto the world stage during their 2019 campaign. Their racing preparation to get them ready for the first round of the 2019/20 WEC season should see them taking part in the ELMS 4 Hours of Monza as a wildcard entry as well as this year’s prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans that will wrap up the WEC’s current ‘Super Season’.

The entirely Italian squad will continue to be led by Raimondo Amadio, with Christian Pescatori stepping into the role of Sporting Director. Nicola Olivan, bringing experience from Formula 2, and Loris Rossetto will take on the positions of Track Engineer and Chief Engineer respectively as the team restructures to be prepared for the increased challenge of WEC.

Italian drivers Roberto Lacorte, Giorgio Sernagiotto and Andrea Belicchi are confirmed to be driving the sole LMP2 car. Belicchi raced with Cetliar Racing for the opening round of the 2018 ELMS Championship, but was replaced by Felipe Nasr for the remainder of the season due to a neck issue. His return to the team for 2019 will see his comeback in endurance racing.

The team have used Dallara cars throughout their LMP2 ELMS campaigns, so continuing their strong collaboration with the Varano de’ Melegari-based manufacturer was almost expected. Cetilar Racing will be the second team to use the Dallara chassis as a full season WEC entry since the LMP2 rule changes for the 2017 championship.

“We are ready for a new challenge and we are motivated for that,” Lacorte commented, speaking on behalf of the team. “We are strongly determined to show well.

“We are also happy to have Andrea Belicchi in the team again, as he got well after the last year problem. His presence and experience are very important for us, both from the technical and human side”.

Participation for the race events the team plan to enter this season are yet to be confirmed.