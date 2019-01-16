FIA World Rallycross

Ford Performance evaluating World Rallycross return

by Vince Pettit
written by Vince Pettit
Ford Performance evaluating World Rallycross return
Credit: FIA World RX / IMG

Ford Performance global director Mark Rushbrook has revealed that the Blue Oval could return to the FIA World Rallycross Championship when it switches to an electric powertrain in 2021.

After two seasons with Ken Block‘s Hoonigan Racing team, Ford ended its World RX programme at the end of the 2017 season, but Rushbrook indicated that the brand isn’t finished with the sport just yet.

Speaking with Motorsport Magazine about he said, “We continue to talk to IMG and the FIA and other OEMs to see who is committing to it, and we’ll come to a decision in March,”

“We withdrew in 2018 because that programme has served its purpose well for the Focus RS.

“We do continue to study the possibilities for electrified motor sport, and rallycross is one of them.

“It makes sense as a good place to race full electric cars given what the event is: the performance, the duration and the passion or explosiveness of the cars.

“We think that could work really well on a full electric platform for motor sport. There’s a deadline coming up to commit to that.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinReddit
Vince Pettit

Editor-In-Chief of The Checkered Flag who grew up visiting race circuits around the UK. Outside of motor sport he loves music, photography, NBA and NFL.

Related articles

Ford Performance head expects hybrid future for NASCAR

January 16, 2019

Briscoe and Westbrook Come Up Short in GT...

October 15, 2018

Ford evaluating Formula E and Electric World RX...

June 22, 2018

#69 Ford GT trio’s 24 Hours of Le...

June 18, 2018

Review: 2018 World RX of Portugal – “Snow...

May 9, 2018

Ford Open to Customer FIA WEC and IMSA...

April 16, 2018

OlsbergsMSE Unveil 2018 World RX Ford Fiesta

April 13, 2018

Ford Could Return to Formula 1 if Budget...

February 6, 2018

Ford commit to M-Sport World Rally Championship challenge

January 11, 2018

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More