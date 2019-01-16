Ford Performance evaluating World Rallycross return

Ford Performance global director Mark Rushbrook has revealed that the Blue Oval could return to the FIA World Rallycross Championship when it switches to an electric powertrain in 2021.

After two seasons with Ken Block‘s Hoonigan Racing team, Ford ended its World RX programme at the end of the 2017 season, but Rushbrook indicated that the brand isn’t finished with the sport just yet.

Speaking with Motorsport Magazine about he said, “We continue to talk to IMG and the FIA and other OEMs to see who is committing to it, and we’ll come to a decision in March,”

“We withdrew in 2018 because that programme has served its purpose well for the Focus RS.

“We do continue to study the possibilities for electrified motor sport, and rallycross is one of them.

“It makes sense as a good place to race full electric cars given what the event is: the performance, the duration and the passion or explosiveness of the cars.

“We think that could work really well on a full electric platform for motor sport. There’s a deadline coming up to commit to that.”