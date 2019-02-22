Breen assessing Rallycross options for 2019

After losing his Citroen WRC Team drive Craig Breen is assessing rallycross options for the 2019 season.

Following his recent victory at Galway International Rally, Breen was at Mondello Park, Ireland, for the launch of the Irish Rallycross Championship.

He also took the opportunity to take a first drive a Ford Fiesta Supercar, completing 10 laps of the Naas Circuit in, double European Rallycross Champion Derek Tohill’s car.

Breen seemed in buoyant mood after the test, telling Motorsport.com,“I just did a handful of laps but it was definitely something different,”

“I didn’t do enough to get completely into how exactly everything works, but the power is like something I’ve never driven before. The car felt nice, I could do everything I wanted with it.”

The 29 year old, from Waterford, is ultimately focused on returning to the FIA World Rally Championship, but has the chance to compete in Rallycross this season.

“Obviously I want to go back rallying again, that’s my first love. But definitely I’d like to try rallycross. I enjoyed driving a Supercar and I’d like to have a race in one. If it works out, it would be great.”

There is, currently no word, on where Breen could race, but he is fully aware a testing programme would be essential before any outing.

“It doesn’t make sense not to especially if I don’t have any experience in a car like that to just land on a race weekend, because of the limited amount of time in the car you get in a race weekend it would take neigh on the whole time to get my head around it. Definitely if I do it I want to do it properly.”