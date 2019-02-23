MotoGPWorld Superbike

MotoGP and WSBK to race on new Indonesian street track in 2021

by Charli Andrews
Credit: MotoGP.com

With the 2019 season due to kick off in a few days’ time, fans are already looking ahead of the future.

This week DORNA announced that both MotoGP and the Superbike World Championship will race in Indonesia in 2021.

The last time Indonesia played host to MotoGP was back in 1997, with the race taking place in Sentul. However the island of Lombok, near Bali, will soon contain a new street circuit for a fresh era of racing in the country.

It is rumoured that this contract will initially last for three years, seeing the new track on the calendar until at least 2023. 

This deal comes as a result of a new partnership between DORNA and ITDC, Indonesia’s largest tourism operator/developer. Senior management of both teams played witness to the signing of the contract by DORNA CEO, Carmelo Ezpeleta, and CEO of ITDC, Abdulbar MMansoer. 

“What a unique project this will be, having an urban, world class circuit in a country where MotoGP has such a huge following.” Ezpeleta stated to MotoGP.

“Also, by including Lombok to the WorldSBK calendar makes this offer more attractive for local fans having two World Class events in the area during the year.” 

Mansoer then added, “We are very excited to have partnered up with DORNA and are delighted to be able to bring world-class motorsport events to Indonesia and the Mandalika in Lombok together.”

Charli Andrews

