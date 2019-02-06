Spa-Francorchamps rallycross track layout unveiled

The track layout for the 2019 Spa World Rallycross of Benelux has been revealed today, incorporating one of the most iconic corners in motorsport – Eau Rouge.

Spa will hold its first rallycross event on 11/12 May and will feature a unique take on the famous circuit with a 913-metre track designed specifically for World RX.

The track also features the 15% gradient ascent towards Raidillon before hitting a hairpin bend and heading back down towards Eau Rouge.

A stadium section features an extra wide, banked corner allowing competitors to choose a variety of lines through the corner along with a jump which features in both the standard and joker laps.



“Not only is the FIA World Rallycross visiting Belgium’s famed Spa-Francorchamps circuit for the first time, but the local promoters have laid down a daunting challenge with the reveal of the purpose-built circuit layout,” said Paul Bellamy, Senior Vice President of IMG Motorsports, the series promoter.

“Severe elevation changes, spectacular jumps and every racing driver’s idea of the ultimate test of bravado – the famous Eau Rouge/Raidllion section – add up to the promise of pulsating racing.”