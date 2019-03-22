Duqueine Engineering joins 24 Hours of Le Mans grid as Spirit of Race Ferrari withdraws

Duqueine Engineering will take the place of the Sprit of Race #55 Ferrari GTE Am entry for the 2019 24 hours of Le Mans with their LMP2 Oreca 07 which has been raced in the European Le Mans Series.

Yesterday (21 March), the ACO confirmed that the #55 Ferrari had withdrawn from the race, meaning that a team from the reserve list would be called up.

Previously it would have been the Meyer Shank Racing LMP2 car, but they revoked their entry on the eve of the entry list announcement.

Romain Dumas will head up the trio of drivers for the entry as he is joined by ELMS regulars Nico Jamin and Pierre Ragues.

“I am very happy to join Team Duqueine for my 19th 24 Hours of Le Mans,” said Dumas to Autosport.

“We are neighbours in Ales and knowing Yann [Belhomme, team manager] well, I really liked the idea of joining the team.

“I know Pierre, I have not yet had the chance to meet Nicolas but I heard a lot about him.

“We have a good package and now we have four months to work. I won in LMP1, in GT but not yet in LMP2…”

For Yann Belhomme, team manager it has been a dream to participate in the 24 Hours of Le Mans since he started his professional career 20 years ago, he commented, “I could not hope better with Pierre, Nicolas and Romain who joined us. I am very happy, he [Dumas] is a person that I appreciate a lot and he will bring all his experience to the team.”

With the news of the #55 Ferrari pulling out, it means there will now be a grid of 17 GTE Am entries and 18 LMP2 cars for the 2019 edition of the classic endurance race.

Top of the reserve list now is ELMS team High Class Racing with their Dallara P217 should any other teams pull out before the race.