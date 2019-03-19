First F3 Test Gets Underway in France Tomorrow

The long awaited first test of the 2019 FIA Formula 3 Championship gets underway tomorrow at Circuit Paul Ricard.

A successful shakedown took place at Magny-Cours last month, with the ten teams now trialling the thirty F3 2019 cars for the first time for two days in France.

Following a draw held ahead of the shakedown, GP3 Series powerhouse ART Grand Prix picked numbers 1, 2 and 3 for their drivers for 2019.

During the test they will field their 2019 line-up made of GP3 race winner David Beckmann who will be joined by Renault Sport Academy protégés Max Fewtrell (2018 Formula Renault Eurocup Champion) and Christian Lundgaard.

MP Motorsport claimed numbers four to six, with their 2019 squad comprising of newly crowned Toyota Racing Series Champion Liam Lawson, Richard Verschoor and Simo Laaksonen.

The Sauber Junior Team by Charouz will be lining up with reigning ADAC F4 Champion Lirim Zendeli, Fabio Scherer and F3 Asia Champion Raoul Hymam drew numbers 7, 8 and 9.

Newcomers to the junior ladder HWA RACELAB will be joined by Bent Viscaal, Jake Hughes and Keyvan Andreas will run with numbers ten to twelve.

Two drivers have been confirmed to Jenzer Motorsport this far with Honda protégé Yuki Tsunoda and Artem Petrov who will race under numbers 14 and 15.

Joining them in France will be Andreas Estner, who will be in the #16.

Italian team Trident completed their line-up with Devlin DeFrancesco, Pedro Piquet and Niko Kari running fielding cars 17, 18 and 19.

Racing with 20, 21 and 22 will be Hitech Grand Prix with Leonardo Pulcini, Red Bull Junior Jüri Vips and Ye Yifei.

Spanish outfit Campos Racing will field Alex Peroni, Alessio Deledda and Sebastian Fernandez in 23 to 25.

FIA European Formula 3 frontrunners PREMA Racing retains Ferrari Driver Academy members Marcus Armstrong and Robert Shwartzman from 2018.

Joining them is Jehan Daruvala.

Buzz Carlin Racing drew the remaining numbers (29, 30 and 31) with Teppei Natori, Felipe Drugovich and Logan Sargeant behind the wheel.

Drivers will run on Pirelli’s Medium compound tyres, with six sets available over the course of the two days.

The pitlane will open at 9:00 local time on Wednesday morning running until 12:00 before breaking for two hours. The session will restart at 14:00 with the chequered flag being waved at 17:00.

On Thursday there will only be a one hour break with the afternoon session running from 13:00 to 16:00.

FIA Formula 3 Championship – Le Castellet Test: Drivers’ Entry List