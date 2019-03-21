Rallycross Champion Heathcote Enters Ginetta GT4 Supercup

Nathan Heathcote will swap rallycross competition for circuit racing this season as he enters the 2019 Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 Supercup with Century Motorsport.

The Kent based racer has a rich history in rallycross, winning the 2016 Suzuki Swift Sport title and the MSA British Rallycross title the following year.

After competing in the World Rallycross R2 Championship last season, Heathcote will now embark on an all-new challenge in 2019.

Heathcote will compete in the Supercup’s Am Class for reigning champions Century Motorsport alongside Jack Oliphant and Peter Bassill.

He said: “I’ve made the decision to switch to circuit racing and the Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 SuperCup is a great series to be involved with and Century Motorsport the perfect team for experience.

“I have never raced any of the circuits, so if I can get all my testing in and with the simulators being so realistic now, I can build up the biggest knowledge base of each track as possible.

“The first test went really well, and a massive confidence boost as I know I have the ability, so it is a case of putting it all into action.

“There are definitely things I can take from Rallycross, like racing in the wet, car control and also circuit strategy, so I don’t think I’ll be on the backfoot too much.

“I would like to be pushing up towards the front and fighting with the top guys. The dream is to be on the podium but there is a lot of drivers who have experience.”