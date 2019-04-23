Honda return to happy hunting ground in Hungary

The 2019 FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) returns to action after a three-week break, with the Hungaroring near Budapest playing host to the competitors.

For Honda, Hungary is a happy hunting ground in previous seasons of TCR Competition and both Münnich Motorsport and KCMG will be hoping to repeat that previous success at the 2019 WTCR Race of Hungary and the early success in Morocco three weeks ago.

Esteban Guerrieri gave the German squad its first pole position of the season in Marrakech and then followed that up with victory in the first race, with team-mate Nestor Girolami joining him on the podium.

During the 2018 WTCR Race of Hungary, Münnich Motorsport enjoyed a one-two in the first race with then driver Yann Ehrlacher leading Guerrieri home. Both Guerrieri and Girolami will be looking to repeat that feat this weekend for the team as they close in on Championship leader Thed Björk.

At KCMG, home talent Attila Tassi will be eyeing up the top step of the podium for a return visit. The young Hungarian claimed a historic double win at the circuit back in 2017, during the TCR International Series, when he drove for Norbert Michelisz’s M1RA Motorsport.

Despite not knowing the Marrakech street circuit, Tassi is well versed with the Hungaroring and the performance of the Honda at Münnich Motorsport will give him the boost to perform well on home ground.

Tiago Monteiro has good memories of Hungary as it was the scene of a WTCC victory in 2017 that helped him to maintain his lead of the Drivers’ Championship for the factory Honda team. Since he returned to WTCR full time, Monteiro has quickly gotten back up to speed in this competitive field.

The Portuguese driver was in the top five in every session last time out at Marrakech and will be after securing that first podium of the season in his Honda Civic Type-R TCR to further propel his championship challenge in WTCR this year.