Priaulx holds high hopes for Hungary

The 2019 FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) rolls into Hungary this week for the next three races in the season, with Triple WTCC Champion Andy Priaulx confident of a better showing.

Despite not having raced at the Hungaroring in competition before, the Cyan Performance driver has done plenty of testing at the circuit in previous seasons. With this in mind, he is already confident of a good performance this weekend in the Lynk & Co 03 TCR.

“I do know the track very well from testing there over the years and so I know exactly what to expect. It is tight and twisty and challenging and I have always enjoyed driving there,” explained Priaulx

“I am feeling pretty confident ahead of the race, we are well prepared, I feel we can do well and I have my sights on a podium.”

Making his WTCR debut at Morocco, the Guernseyman was prepared for a difficult weekend as he acclimatised to front wheel drive touring cars for the first time in nearly twenty years.

Against one of the strongest fields in WTCR history, Priaulx managed to hold his own against both his team-mates and rivals in the field, scoring eighteen points over the weekend and lying in tenth place overall in the Drivers Championship.

With Thed Björk taking the cars first win and Yann Ehrlacher taking a podium finish, It’s clear that a high bar has been set by his team-mates. Priaulx is already looking forward to the challenge of getting himself back up front.

“It was obvious from the level of the competition that it was going to be tough. Just a look at my teammates, Yvan Muller, Yan Ehrlacher, and Thed Björk, makes it obvious that I will not have an easy time,” said Priaulx.

“Yann won a race in Hungary last year, Thed won one this year in Morocco and Yvan has an impressive record over the years. However, I relish this sort of competition and aim to get my number 111 car up there at the front.”