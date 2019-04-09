Pulcini Fastest in Opening Day of Second FIA F3 Test

The second FIA Formula 3 Championship testing got underway today at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Hitech Grand Prix‘s Leonardo Pulcini set the fastest time in the morning session to top the timings ahead of Liam Lawson and Robert Shwartzman.
American Logan Sargeant hit the track first ahead of the rest of the pack, whilst it was Raoul Hyman who set the early pace around the Catalan track.
Felipe Drugovich went quickest ahead of Lawson, before Andreas Estner brought out the first red flag of the day.
The German had clipped the wall at Turn 8.
Shwartzman claimed the top spot at the re-start, but Pulcini found some extra pace to better the Russian’s time.
Heading into the final hour, it was once agin Shwartzman on top but Lawson went quicker than the PREMA Racing driver’s benchmark with thirty minutes on the clock.
In the dying stages, Pulcini put his head down to go quickest once again.
Lawson and Shwartzman were second and third.
Jake Hughes, Alex Peroni, Marcus Armstrong, Ye Yifei, David Beckmann, Jüri Vips and Jehan Daruvala completed the top ten.
During the two hour lunch break, heavy ran fell meaning the afternoon session started in vastly different conditions to the morning.
Australian, Lawson was the first to tackle the wet track and set the early pace from Dutchman Richard Verschoor.
In the opening hour, proceedings were halted twice.
Firstly, Niko Kari had stopped at Turn 6; and secondly, Artem Petrov ran wide and stopped in the gravel at Turn 3.
Petrov brought out the third red flag as well, when he span and stopped at Turn 11.
After the third stoppage, Lawson improved further on his benchmark but Shwartzman got the better of the MP Motorsport driver.
The fourth red flag of the session was brought out after Ye stopped at Turn 22, with the fifth stoppage of the afternoon being caused by Teppei Natori in the final half hour who went off track at Turn 4.
With the track drying out, most drivers switched to slick tyres, with Felipe Drugovich claiming the top spot to edge out Max Fewtrell.
Beckmann was third ahead of; Sargeant, Peroni, Christian Lundgaard, Lawson, Sebastian Fernandez, Shwartzman and Armstrong.
Action for the second day of testing gets underway at 9am local time.
FIA Formula 3 Barcelona Test – Day 1 Morning Session
|POS
|DRIVER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Leonardo Pulcini
|ITA
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1m33.007
|2
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|MP Motorsport
|1m33.188
|3
|Robert Shwartzman
|RUS
|PREMA Racing
|1m33.189
|4
|Jake Hughes
|GBR
|HWA RACELAB
|1m33.199
|5
|Alex Peroni
|AUS
|Campos Racing
|1m33.373
|6
|Marcus Armstrong
|NZL
|PREMA Racing
|1m33.417
|7
|Ye Yifei
|CHI
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1m33.504
|8
|David Beckmann
|DEU
|ART Grand Prix
|1m33.523
|9
|Jüri Vips
|EST
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1m33.588
|10
|Jehan Daruvala
|IND
|PREMA Racing
|1m33.594
|11
|Sebastian Fernandez
|ESP
|Campos Racing
|1m33.686
|12
|Max Fewtrell
|GBR
|ART Grand Prix
|1m33.689
|13
|Richard Verschoor
|NLD
|MP Motorsport
|1m33.727
|14
|Pedro Piquet
|BRA
|Trident
|1m33.744
|15
|Simo Laaksonen
|FIN
|MP Motorsport
|1m33.755
|16
|Lirim Zendeli
|DEU
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|1m33.783
|17
|Bent Viscaal
|NLD
|ART Grand Prix
|1m33.870
|18
|Christian Lundgaard
|DNK
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1m33.948
|19
|Felipe Drugovich
|BRA
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|1m33.971
|20
|Raoul Hyman
|GBR
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1m34.009
|21
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Trident
|1m34.168
|22
|Niko Kari
|FIN
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1m34.179
|23
|Teppei Natori
|JPN
|Trident
|1m34.234
|24
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|CAN
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1m34.334
|25
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1m34.362
|26
|Fabio Scherer
|CHE
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|1m34.733
|27
|Andreas Estner
|DEU
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1m34.809
|28
|Keyvan Andres
|IRN
|HWA RACELAB
|1m34.851
|29
|Artem Petrov
|RUS
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1m35.414
|30
|Alessio Deledda
|ITA
|Campos Racing
|1m35.705
FIA Formula 3 Barcelona Test – Day 1 Afternoon Session
|POS
|DRIVER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Felipe Drugovich
|BRA
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1m33.284
|2
|Max Fewtrell
|GBR
|ART Grand Prix
|1m33.291
|3
|David Beckmann
|DEU
|ART Grand Prix
|1m33.502
|4
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1m33.703
|5
|Alex Peroni
|AUS
|Campos Racing
|1m33.990
|6
|Christian Lundgaard
|DNK
|ART Grand Prix
|1m34.036
|7
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|MP Motorsport
|1m34.121
|8
|Sebastian Fernandez
|ESP
|Campos Racing
|1m34.255
|9
|Robert Shwartzman
|RUS
|PREMA Racing
|1m34.301
|10
|Marcus Armstrong
|NZL
|PREMA Racing
|1m34.362
|11
|Pedro Piquet
|BRA
|Trident
|1m34.450
|12
|Raoul Hyman
|GBR
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|1m34.478
|13
|Simo Laaksonen
|FIN
|MP Motorsport
|1m34.528
|14
|Jehan Daruvala
|IND
|PREMA Racing
|1m34.607
|15
|Richard Verschoor
|NLD
|MP Motorsport
|1m34.656
|16
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|CAN
|Trident
|1m34.739
|17
|Fabio Scherer
|CHE
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|1m34.871
|18
|Jake Hughes
|GBR
|HWA RACELAB
|1m34.906
|19
|Niko Kari
|FIN
|Trident
|1m34.912
|20
|Bent Viscaal
|NLD
|HWA RACELAB
|1m34.955
|21
|Andreas Estner
|DEU
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1m34.997
|22
|Artem Petrov
|RUS
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1m36.020
|23
|Alessio Deledda
|ITA
|Campos Racing
|1m36.039
|24
|Keyvan Andres
|IRN
|HWA RACELAB
|1m36.929
|25
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1m37.362
|26
|Ye Yifei
|CHI
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1m41.226
|27
|Jüri Vips
|EST
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1m44.656
|28
|Lirim Zendeli
|DEU
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|1m44.675
|29
|Leonardo Pulcini
|ITA
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1m45.296
|30
|Teppei Natori
|JPN
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1m47.791