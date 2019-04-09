Pulcini Fastest in Opening Day of Second FIA F3 Test

The second FIA Formula 3 Championship testing got underway today at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Hitech Grand Prix‘s Leonardo Pulcini set the fastest time in the morning session to top the timings ahead of Liam Lawson and Robert Shwartzman.

American Logan Sargeant hit the track first ahead of the rest of the pack, whilst it was Raoul Hyman who set the early pace around the Catalan track.

Felipe Drugovich went quickest ahead of Lawson, before Andreas Estner brought out the first red flag of the day.

The German had clipped the wall at Turn 8.

Shwartzman claimed the top spot at the re-start, but Pulcini found some extra pace to better the Russian’s time.

Heading into the final hour, it was once agin Shwartzman on top but Lawson went quicker than the PREMA Racing driver’s benchmark with thirty minutes on the clock.

In the dying stages, Pulcini put his head down to go quickest once again.

Lawson and Shwartzman were second and third.

Jake Hughes, Alex Peroni, Marcus Armstrong, Ye Yifei, David Beckmann, Jüri Vips and Jehan Daruvala completed the top ten.

During the two hour lunch break, heavy ran fell meaning the afternoon session started in vastly different conditions to the morning.

Australian, Lawson was the first to tackle the wet track and set the early pace from Dutchman Richard Verschoor.

In the opening hour, proceedings were halted twice.

Firstly, Niko Kari had stopped at Turn 6; and secondly, Artem Petrov ran wide and stopped in the gravel at Turn 3.

Petrov brought out the third red flag as well, when he span and stopped at Turn 11.

After the third stoppage, Lawson improved further on his benchmark but Shwartzman got the better of the MP Motorsport driver.

The fourth red flag of the session was brought out after Ye stopped at Turn 22, with the fifth stoppage of the afternoon being caused by Teppei Natori in the final half hour who went off track at Turn 4.

With the track drying out, most drivers switched to slick tyres, with Felipe Drugovich claiming the top spot to edge out Max Fewtrell.

Beckmann was third ahead of; Sargeant, Peroni, Christian Lundgaard, Lawson, Sebastian Fernandez, Shwartzman and Armstrong.

Action for the second day of testing gets underway at 9am local time.

FIA Formula 3 Barcelona Test – Day 1 Morning Session

POS DRIVER NAT TEAM TIME 1 Leonardo Pulcini ITA Hitech Grand Prix 1m33.007 2 Liam Lawson NZL MP Motorsport 1m33.188 3 Robert Shwartzman RUS PREMA Racing 1m33.189 4 Jake Hughes GBR HWA RACELAB 1m33.199 5 Alex Peroni AUS Campos Racing 1m33.373 6 Marcus Armstrong NZL PREMA Racing 1m33.417 7 Ye Yifei CHI Hitech Grand Prix 1m33.504 8 David Beckmann DEU ART Grand Prix 1m33.523 9 Jüri Vips EST Hitech Grand Prix 1m33.588 10 Jehan Daruvala IND PREMA Racing 1m33.594 11 Sebastian Fernandez ESP Campos Racing 1m33.686 12 Max Fewtrell GBR ART Grand Prix 1m33.689 13 Richard Verschoor NLD MP Motorsport 1m33.727 14 Pedro Piquet BRA Trident 1m33.744 15 Simo Laaksonen FIN MP Motorsport 1m33.755 16 Lirim Zendeli DEU Sauber Junior Team by Charouz 1m33.783 17 Bent Viscaal NLD ART Grand Prix 1m33.870 18 Christian Lundgaard DNK Carlin Buzz Racing 1m33.948 19 Felipe Drugovich BRA Sauber Junior Team by Charouz 1m33.971 20 Raoul Hyman GBR Jenzer Motorsport 1m34.009 21 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Trident 1m34.168 22 Niko Kari FIN Carlin Buzz Racing 1m34.179 23 Teppei Natori JPN Trident 1m34.234 24 Devlin DeFrancesco CAN Carlin Buzz Racing 1m34.334 25 Logan Sargeant USA Carlin Buzz Racing 1m34.362 26 Fabio Scherer CHE Sauber Junior Team by Charouz 1m34.733 27 Andreas Estner DEU Jenzer Motorsport 1m34.809 28 Keyvan Andres IRN HWA RACELAB 1m34.851 29 Artem Petrov RUS Jenzer Motorsport 1m35.414 30 Alessio Deledda ITA Campos Racing 1m35.705

FIA Formula 3 Barcelona Test – Day 1 Afternoon Session