FIA Formula 3 Championship

Pulcini Fastest in Opening Day of Second FIA F3 Test

by Chloe Hewitt
Leonardo Pulcini - F3 Testing - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Day 1
Credit: Malcolm Griffiths

The second FIA Formula 3 Championship testing got underway today at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Hitech Grand Prix‘s Leonardo Pulcini set the fastest time in the morning session to top the timings ahead of Liam Lawson and Robert Shwartzman.

American Logan Sargeant hit the track first ahead of the rest of the pack, whilst it was Raoul Hyman who set the early pace around the Catalan track.

Felipe Drugovich went quickest ahead of Lawson, before Andreas Estner brought out the first red flag of the day.

The German had clipped the wall at Turn 8.

Shwartzman claimed the top spot at the re-start, but Pulcini found some extra pace to better the Russian’s time.

Heading into the final hour, it was once agin Shwartzman on top but Lawson went quicker than the PREMA Racing driver’s benchmark with thirty minutes on the clock.

In the dying stages, Pulcini put his head down to go quickest once again.

Lawson and Shwartzman were second and third.

Jake HughesAlex PeroniMarcus ArmstrongYe Yifei, David BeckmannJüri Vips and Jehan Daruvala completed the top ten.

During the two hour lunch break, heavy ran fell meaning the afternoon session started in vastly different conditions to the morning.

Australian, Lawson was the first to tackle the wet track and set the early pace from Dutchman Richard Verschoor.

In the opening hour, proceedings were halted twice.

Firstly, Niko Kari had stopped at Turn 6; and secondly, Artem Petrov ran wide and stopped in the gravel at Turn 3.

Petrov brought out the third red flag as well, when he span and stopped at Turn 11.

After the third stoppage, Lawson improved further on his benchmark but Shwartzman got the better of the MP Motorsport driver.

The fourth red flag of the session was brought out after Ye stopped at Turn 22, with the fifth stoppage of the afternoon being caused by Teppei Natori in the final half hour who went off track at Turn 4.

With the track drying out, most drivers switched to slick tyres, with Felipe Drugovich claiming the top spot to edge out Max Fewtrell. 

Beckmann was third ahead of; Sargeant, Peroni, Christian Lundgaard, Lawson, Sebastian Fernandez, Shwartzman and Armstrong.

Action for the second day of testing gets underway at 9am local time.

FIA Formula 3 Barcelona Test – Day 1 Morning Session

POSDRIVERNATTEAMTIME
1Leonardo PulciniITAHitech Grand Prix1m33.007
2Liam LawsonNZLMP Motorsport1m33.188
3Robert ShwartzmanRUSPREMA Racing1m33.189
4Jake HughesGBRHWA RACELAB1m33.199
5Alex PeroniAUSCampos Racing1m33.373
6Marcus ArmstrongNZLPREMA Racing1m33.417
7Ye YifeiCHIHitech Grand Prix1m33.504
8David BeckmannDEUART Grand Prix1m33.523
9Jüri VipsESTHitech Grand Prix1m33.588
10Jehan DaruvalaINDPREMA Racing1m33.594
11Sebastian FernandezESPCampos Racing1m33.686
12Max FewtrellGBRART Grand Prix1m33.689
13Richard VerschoorNLDMP Motorsport1m33.727
14Pedro PiquetBRATrident1m33.744
15Simo LaaksonenFINMP Motorsport1m33.755
16Lirim ZendeliDEUSauber Junior Team by Charouz1m33.783
17Bent ViscaalNLDART Grand Prix1m33.870
18Christian LundgaardDNKCarlin Buzz Racing1m33.948
19Felipe DrugovichBRASauber Junior Team by Charouz1m33.971
20Raoul HymanGBRJenzer Motorsport1m34.009
21Yuki TsunodaJPNTrident1m34.168
22Niko KariFINCarlin Buzz Racing1m34.179
23Teppei NatoriJPNTrident1m34.234
24Devlin DeFrancescoCANCarlin Buzz Racing1m34.334
25Logan SargeantUSACarlin Buzz Racing1m34.362
26Fabio SchererCHESauber Junior Team by Charouz1m34.733
27Andreas EstnerDEUJenzer Motorsport1m34.809
28Keyvan AndresIRNHWA RACELAB1m34.851
29Artem PetrovRUSJenzer Motorsport1m35.414
30Alessio DeleddaITACampos Racing1m35.705

FIA Formula 3 Barcelona Test – Day 1 Afternoon Session

POSDRIVERNATTEAMTIME
1Felipe DrugovichBRACarlin Buzz Racing1m33.284
2Max FewtrellGBRART Grand Prix1m33.291
3David BeckmannDEUART Grand Prix1m33.502
4Logan SargeantUSACarlin Buzz Racing1m33.703
5Alex PeroniAUSCampos Racing1m33.990
6Christian LundgaardDNKART Grand Prix1m34.036
7Liam LawsonNZLMP Motorsport1m34.121
8Sebastian FernandezESPCampos Racing1m34.255
9Robert ShwartzmanRUSPREMA Racing1m34.301
10Marcus ArmstrongNZLPREMA Racing1m34.362
11Pedro PiquetBRATrident1m34.450
12Raoul HymanGBRSauber Junior Team by Charouz1m34.478
13Simo LaaksonenFINMP Motorsport1m34.528
14Jehan DaruvalaINDPREMA Racing1m34.607
15Richard VerschoorNLDMP Motorsport1m34.656
16Devlin DeFrancescoCANTrident1m34.739
17Fabio SchererCHESauber Junior Team by Charouz1m34.871
18Jake HughesGBRHWA RACELAB1m34.906
19Niko KariFINTrident1m34.912
20Bent ViscaalNLDHWA RACELAB1m34.955
21Andreas EstnerDEUJenzer Motorsport1m34.997
22Artem PetrovRUSJenzer Motorsport1m36.020
23Alessio DeleddaITACampos Racing1m36.039
24Keyvan AndresIRNHWA RACELAB1m36.929
25Yuki TsunodaJPNJenzer Motorsport1m37.362
26Ye YifeiCHIHitech Grand Prix1m41.226
27Jüri VipsESTHitech Grand Prix1m44.656
28Lirim ZendeliDEUSauber Junior Team by Charouz1m44.675
29Leonardo PulciniITAHitech Grand Prix1m45.296
30Teppei NatoriJPNCarlin Buzz Racing1m47.791
An NCTJ accredited Journalism Graduate covering DTM and the GP3 Series.

