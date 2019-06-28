MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo to miss the remainder of the Dutch Grand Prix

by Nat Jarvis
written by Nat Jarvis
Jorge Lorenzo to miss the remainder of the Dutch Grand Prix
Credit: MotoGP.com

Repsol Honda rider Jorge Lorenzo will miss the remainder of the Dutch TT at Assen after a heavy fall in Free Practice 1.

Lorenzo was rounding the quick left hand turn seven when bike slid away from him, sending him in to the gravel trap at high speed, tumbling along the ground before coming to a stop.

The Spaniard initially sat up after the crash but seemed dazed as he walked away, aided by the marshals before sitting down to await an ambulance.

After being checked over track-side he was taken away to the medical centre for further checks and has since been taken to Assen Hospital where he was checked for chest and spinal injuries before being diagnosed with a fractured D6 vertebra.

Lorenzo has had a tough 10 months having injured his foot in a highside at Aragon last year, since then he fractured his left wrist in a similar accident during practice in Thailand.

Earlier this year in January he re-fractured the same wrist in a training accident, ruling him out of the first pre-season test. In Qatar he suffered a cracked rib in a heavy crash during practice.

It is unknown at this stage whether he will be fit for the next grand prix at Sachsenring, Germany which is only a week away.

KTM rider Johann Zarco was caught out in a similar accident but thankfully walked away from the incident unaided.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Nat Jarvis

If it's on tarmac and has 2 wheels generally i'll try to watch it.

Related articles

Fabio Quatararo leads Free Practice 1 as Jorge...

MotoGP Preview – Who will reign at the...

Preview: Will Assen produce another MotoGP masterpiece?

Quartararo and Petronas Yamaha clinch maiden MotoGP podium...

Crutchlow admits he was at fault over Catalan...

Petrucci secures third podium on the bounce in...

Dovizioso believes he would have been a contender...

Marquez wins after main rivals are taken out...

Quartararo takes Catalunya Pole as Yamaha Dominate

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More