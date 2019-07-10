Brad Binder set for MotoGP test debut

According to Speedweek, Moto2 rider Brad Binder is set for his first outing on the RC16 at a mid-season test in Brno ahead of the tenth round of the season in just under one months time.

Brad Binder heads into the summer break with two podium finishes to his name, after what has been a rocky period for the Austrian manufacturer in the intermediate class.

The South African currently has four Moto2 victories, his last coming at the Australian Grand Prix at the end of 2018.

The MotoGP test for Binder only strengthens the recent rumour of the 2016 Moto3 World Champion making a step up to the premier class in 2020. Currently, it’s looking likely that Binder will replace the struggling Hafizh Syahrin, whilst the Malaysian will step down to the Moto2 class onboard the Tech 3 KTM machine.

KTM Motorsport Director Pit Beirer confirmed to MotoGP pitlane reporter Simon Crafar that the Austrian factory is currently in talks with Brad Binder about a move up to the MotoGP class in 2020.

Binder will carry out an important test for the KTM team, alongside test riders Dani Pedrosa and Mika Kallio before Pedrosa heads to Austria for the final test ahead of the start of the second half of the season.