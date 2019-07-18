“It means nothing to be leading the series at this stage of the season” – Scott Redding

Scott Redding comes to his fifth new track of the year heading to the Snetterton Circuit in Norfolk. Redding is currently on a brilliant run of form, coming into Snetterton off of the back of six podiums in the last seven races which has granted him the Bennetts British Superbike championship lead.

Scott Redding currently sits four-points ahead of Oxford Products Moto Rapido Ducati rider, Tommy Bridewell who is yet to win a race this year.

Ahead of round six, Scott Redding said “I did a few laps on a road bike a few weeks ago and I like the track and the layout which should suit both me and the bike so I’m excited to get going this weekend.

“Hopefully, we can have some good weather and I can get some decent track time to help me get up to speed quickly.

“It means nothing to be leading the series at this stage of the season, it’s all about picking up as many Podium Points as possible as that will be very important come the Showdown. The plan as always is to challenge for the podium and if the win is possible, then I’ll go for it.”

Johnny Mowatt, Team Co-ordinator, BeWiser Ducati added, “Winning eight of the last nine races is fantastic for the team and just goes to show what a great package we have, but it does raise the pressure a little bit.

“Despite his lack of experience on the UK tracks, Scott is learning all the time and to win at Knockhill was something special and not many would have had him leading coming into the halfway point.

“Meanwhile, Josh’s record around Snetterton is very impressive with a podium every year he’s raced there so hopefully we can get both riders challenging for the victories to secure as many important Podium Points as possible.”

All the action this weekend can be caught on Eurosport from 13:00 on Saturday (20 July) starting with the Datatag Extreme Qualifying, before we head into a jam-packed race day (Sunday 21 July) again with all the action kicking off on Eurosport at 13:00.