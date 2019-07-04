Tarran Mackenzie could stand in for Michael Van Der Mark at Donington World SBK.

Michael Van Der Mark will attempt to ride at this weekends World SBK race returning after his horrendous high-side in Free Practice 2 at Misano a couple of weeks ago.

Van Der Mark suffered from a concussion as well as a fractured radius and breaking ribs 9 and 10 ruling him out of the Rimini round of the World Superbike Calendar.

However he took to social media to say “It’s raceweek, gonna give it a try”, if he is found unfit and or withdraws himself from the weekend then Bennetts British Superbike contender and ex-Moto2 rider Tarran Mackenzie will be on stand-by, to step in on the Pata Yamaha machine, fresh from his podium at Knockhill last weekend.

If Michael Van Der Mark does race, it will be at the site where he claimed his maiden World Superbike race win and double, in two sensational races last season.

Tarran Mackenzie on the other hand had a strong showing in May’s Donington triple header with a third, fifth and a fourth places.