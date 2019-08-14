Pramac Ducati have confirmed that Jack Miller has signed one-year extension with the team and will remain on a Ducati next year.

Despite a new contract nearing completion, speculation was rife over the weekend about the Australian’s future. There were rumours that Jorge Lorenzo could make a sensation return to Ducati. It was Miller’s seat that was supposedly up for grabs, however this speculation has now been put to bed.

Speaking about the new deal, Miller said:

“I am very happy to have reached this agreement. Pramac Racing is a team that made me feel comfortable right from the start and the relationship with Ducati is very close. I will have again the official bike at my disposal and will do my best to achieve great results. I would like to thank Ducati and my team for the great work they have done so far.”

Miller will ride a GP20 machine next season, as will team-mate Francesco Bagnaia. This means that, for the first time ever, there will be four identical factory Ducati bikes on the MotoGP grid.

2020 will be Miller’s third with the Pramac team, having switched from Marc VDS Honda in 2018. This season, Miller has secured two podiums, including his first dry-weather podium in Austin. He currently sits eighth in the championship, six points behind Fabio Quartararo.

Ducati Corse Sporting Director, Paolo Ciabatti, is delighted to have Miller on-board for another season. He commented:

“We are really glad to have reached an agreement with Pramac Racing that will allow our factory supported team to field Desmosedici GP 20 bikes for both Jack and Pecco next year. It will be the first time that Ducati will have four identical bikes in MotoGP, two for the factory Ducati Team and two for Pramac Racing: this exceptional effort will help us to collect and share more information and improve the development process, with the aim of obtaining even better results and stimulate a fair and positive competition among our riders.

“We are very pleased that Jack will continue with us next year, because he has shown continuous progress since he joined us in 2018, and want to thank Pramac Racing for their continued commitment to Ducati.”

Miller will return to action next weekend for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.