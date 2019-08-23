Preview: Moto 3 returns to Silverstone as Lorenzo Dalla Porta Clings onto 1 point lead over Aron Canet

Moto3 returns to Silverstone for the British GP, the title battle between Aron Canet and Lorenzo Dalla Porta is getting closer to its conclusion but yet many points are still up for grabs as the war of attrition continues with both riders one mistake away from gifting the other a hand on the trophy.

Silverstone suffered last season from horrendous weather which meant the 2018 race was cancelled and as a result, the entire track was resurfaced. The forecast for this race weekend has been Sunshine or the three days ahead, so this year hopefully will be a glorious return for the British fans.

The battleground will be the Northamptonshire track with Aron Canet, the last winner here in 2017. However like the British summer weather, at this moment it is impossible to tell who will take the lead in the championship on a weekly basis, let alone who will be crowned Moto3 World Champion.

Last season in qualifying, the current championship leader Lorenzo Dalla Porta managed to qualify 10 places higher than the Sterilgarda Max Racing Team man but due to the weather, they did not get to line up at the grid. The British Grand Prix is one of the last three races in Europe before we move to the Flyaway races and we could be in for a classic if both riders continue to slug it out for that top spot.

Another rider hoping to disrupt any kind of domination will be the extremely talented Tony Arbolino (VNE Snipers). He has been able to close the gap at the top with some spectacular riding as of late, this has seen the Italian make up a lot of ground in the title race. We will keep an eye on the young Italian as he could be the one to watch.

Home star John McPhee will be looking forward to racing on British soil with a race win already in the bag this season and a Pole at the Red Bull Ring in Austria just missing out on a second place by the finest of margins. Tom Booth-Amos of CIO- Green Power will be looking for a change of luck and hopefully some points from his home GP race.

John McPhee just misses out on 2nd place (MotoGP.com)

The Moto3 race will begin at a later time of 11:20 local time (GMT +1)