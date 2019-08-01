MotoGP

Rins seeks further improvements as MotoGP returns at Brno

by Joshua Close
Rins seeks further improvements at Brno this weekend.
Rins seeks further improvement at Brno (Credit: www.suzuki-racing.com)

Alex Rins is determined to hit the ground running this weekend as MotoGP returns to action at Brno.

Prior to the three-week summer break, Rins and Suzuki had enjoyed a positive campaign. He secured his maiden victory at the Circuit of the Americas, and has been a constant threat towards the front of the field.

However, Rins suffered back-to-back DNFs at Assen and Sachsenring. He fell whilst challenging for victory and, as a result, has dropped to fourth overall.

The Spaniard is more than ready to get back onto the circuit this weekend. He said:

“The holidays are finally over and it’s time to get back on track, which makes me happy! During these three weeks I had some rest and relaxation, but I wanted to execute a good training programme, so I would be ready to jump into the second part of the Championship.

“The first half of the season has been a positive one for me, not only for the results but especially for the bike performance that has been steadily improving. With the team we are on a good path, so now we have to forget the vacation time and refocus on what’s important; to further improve our strengths.”

Rins has finished 11th in both of his premier class races at Brno. He did, however, finish second in the 2017 Moto2 race, and third in the 2015 event.

Schedule for Rins

The weekend’s action at Brno begins on Friday (02 August 2019) with Free Practice 1 at 08:55. This will be followed by Free Practice 2 at 13:10.

Saturday’s (03 August 2018) action begins at 08:55 with Free Practice 3, with Free Practice 4 at 12:30. Qualifying 1 begins at 13:10, with Qualifying 2 at 13:35.

Sunday’s warm-up (04 August 2019) will begin at 08:40. The race begins at 13:00.

Joshua Close

Josh is a Sports Journalism graduate and has been a member of the TCF team since 2015. Between 2015 and 2018, Josh focused primarily on British Superbikes and Road Racing events such as the Isle of Man TT. At the beginning of the 2019 season he became the MotoGP Reporter.

