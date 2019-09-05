Abbie Munro joins Arden Motorsport’s British F4 squad

Arden Motorsport have announced that Scottish karting ace Abbie Munro will join their F4 British Championship certified by FIA – powered by Ford EcoBoost outfit for the final three meetings of the 2019 championship, beginning at Knockhill next weekend.

Munro tested with the team at Anglesey and Croft in 2018 and, as part of the Young Racing Driver Academy (YRDA), has close ties with the Red Arrows. Her participation in the latter stages of the season is a bid to get her a settled as possible ahead of full season with the team in 2020.

“I’m very excited to be joining the British F4 grid with Arden,” Munro said. “I am really grateful to Garry Horner, the organisers, my family and sponsors for giving me this wonderful opportunity and I intend to make the most of it.

“Thanks to Arden and the Young Racing Driver Academy my preparation could not have been better and I’m hoping to use the last three rounds of the 2019 season as a springboard to achieving my target of securing a place on the grid for a full campaign in 2020.”

Munro excelled in her karting career, notching up 77 podiums, 36 of them victories as well as a plethora of championships, including the Scottish Mini Max S Plate.

The 17-year-old is already well-versed in single seater racing, having made her competitive debut earlier this year in the BRSCC Northern Formula Ford Championship and FF1600 Champion of Brands.

Munro’s addition to the team mean Arden now field four cars in the series, the most of any team in the championship.

“Everybody at Arden Motorsport is delighted to welcome Abbie into our British F4 team,” Arden F4 Team Manager, Gary Ward said. “She’s proven in testing and through the YRDA that she’s ready to take this next step in her career and I’m confident she’ll work well with Bart [Horsten], Tommy [Foster] and Alex [Connor] right from the off.

“Obviously it’s extra special for her making her debut in front of a home crowd at Knockhill. The aim for her over these last three events is just to absorb as much information as she can, build up some experience and then look towards 2020.”

The championship heads north to Knockhill in Fife in support of the British Touring Car Championship next weekend, 14/15 September with a test day just before on the 11th September.