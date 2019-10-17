Abbring and Kalliokoski return for World RX of South Africa

In the official entry list released today, it was confirmed that Kevin Abbring will return to pilot the ESmotorsport Skoda Fabia for the final round of the FIA World Rallycross championship. Finland’s Jere Kalliokoski will also return with team STARD.

Kalliokoski and Abbring return on a weekend where the driver’s championship will go down to the wire between Kevin & Timmy Hansen, and Andreas Bakkerud.

Abbring became a fan favourite this this season after nearly winning his debut race at Hell in atrocious conditions, coming through to finish fourth in the end. He matched this result at the following race in Holjes and will be looking to go one better in Cape Town.

Credit: FIA World RX

Kalliokoski has only had one outing in the team STARD fiesta this season at Holjes, where he made the semi-finals on his first attempt. He almost managed to secure a spot in the finals, but was slowed by a puncture at the end. He will be looking to redeem himself this time around in Cape Town.

The final round of the FIA World Rallycross championship gets underway on the ninth of November at the Killarney Motorsport Park in Cape Town, South Africa. With just a handful of points separating the top three, anything is possible and it’s a race weekend that you certainly don’t want to miss.

You can catch all the action live on the official World RX YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/RallycrossRXTV