Marc Marquez continues to re-write the record books after being crowned 2019 MotoGP World Champion at the Thai Grand Prix.

The Repsol Honda rider was pushed all the way by Fabio Quartararo in another tense battle between the pair. Marquez would overcome his rival on the final lap to take his ninth win of 2019.

With victory came yet another world championship, the eighth of his 12-year World Championship career. This year’s title is his sixth in the premier class. At 26-years-old, the Spaniard is constantly re-writing the records books of motorcycle racing.

Worryingly for his rivals, Marquez appears to be getting stronger with age. This season alone he has nine victories, 14 podiums and nine pole positions. The only time that he missed out on the top two steps of the podium was in Austin, when he crashed out of the lead.

Records for Marquez

Here are the records taken by Marquez after securing his eighth world title.

Marquez becomes the youngest six-time premier class champion. Valentino Rossi and Giacomo Agostini were both 29-years-old when they secured their sixth titles.

He is the youngest rider to secure eight world championships, at 26 years and 231 days. He takes this record away from Mike Hailwood, who was 27 years and 112 days old when he won his eighth title in 1967.

Marquez becomes only the third rider to win six or more premier class titles. He joins Rossi and Agostini in this exclusive club.

He is now one of only six riders to have claimed eight or more world championships across all classes. Rossi, Agostini, Hailwood and Carlo Ubbiali all have nine titles. Meanwhile, Angel Nieto has 13 world championships.

He becomes the most successful Honda rider in the premier class. He moves above Mick Doohan, who won five premier class titles.

Marquez has won at least five races per season over the past seven years, beating the record set by Rossi (2001-2006) and Agostini (1967-1972). They both won at least five races over six consecutive seasons.

Of course, the 2019 season has also seen Marquez become the all-time pole position record holder. He took the record away from Doohan after securing his 59th career pole in Austria. Marquez now has 61 poles to his name.