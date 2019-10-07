NASCAR to conduct first NextGen car tests at Richmond

The early stages of the NASCAR Cup Series‘ future is set to hit the track for the first time. On Monday, it was revealed the NextGen car (Generation 7) will be tested by Austin Dillon at Richmond Raceway on Tuesday and Wednesday. Dillon, who is currently twenty-third in the Cup standings, will drive a car prepared by Richard Childress Racing.

The NextGen car, which is slated for début in Cup competition in 2021, will not necessarily be reflected in Dillon’s test car. RCR, who fields Chevrolets, will provide a generic body according to NASCAR’s regulations. Specific body designs are up to the manufacturers based on NASCAR in the coming years. Unlike the Car of Tomorrow that saw some action in 2007 before becoming the full-time vehicle in 2008, the NextGen car is not expected to be used in any races until its scheduled 2021 date.

“It is just one car with a generic body that RCR put on,” Pockrass explained. “It meets the NASCAR parameters but is not a body that will be specific to any manufacturer. It is just a shake down of components to make sure car in general works and to make sure underbody reacts the way they expect.”

Speculation about the new generation of Cup cars has been rampant, from modifying horsepower to entice potential Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) into joining the sport to appointing noted open-wheel chassis manufacturer Dallara to do the same for NASCAR. Among the confirmed changes are the switch to 18-inch Goodyear wheels from the current 15, the former of which Dillon’s test car will feature.