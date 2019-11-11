Edgar Pons returns to Moto2 World Championship with Gresini

2019 CEV European Moto2 Champion Edgar Pons will return to the Moto2 World Championship in 2020, as he joins Nicolo Bulega at the Federal Oil Team Gresini outfit.

Team Gresini has completed it’s 2020 line-up, as for the first time in the intermediate class, it expands to a two-rider team.

Already signed to replace Sam Lowes is current Sky VR46 rider Nicolo Bulega, and will be joined by ex Moto2 competitor Edgar Pons.

Pons is the son of 1988 and 1989 250cc Champion Sito Pons, and rode for his team in 2016-2017, before competing in several stand-in rides last year.

Pons’ best finish in Moto2 is a 14th at Germany, Australia (2016) and the Austrian round of the championship (2017), but this year, Pons has recorded six Spanish Championship wins in the European Moto2 class from ten rounds, dominating the championship.

“First of all, I want to thank the whole Gresini Racing team and especially Fausto for the huge opportunity he has given me,” Pons told his new team.

“Coming back to the MotoGP World Championship with this team is just incredible and I really can’t wait to meet my new crew and try the Triumph machine. This past season I have been racing with the Honda engine, but for sure the 750cc engine will be much more fun to ride. I will give my best to be on my best level and to have the best possible season. I will do my very best to be as close to the front as I can. Thanks again to everybody”.

Fausto Gresini‘s team had also completed a new deal with long-term main sponsor Federal Oil.

“I would like to start off with the partnership with Federal Oil, which I consider to be very special. We start the ninth season together and I can’t be more happy to share with them what is going to be a really interesting season. We will have again two riders in this class and with Edgar, we add speed and experience. We wanted to be among the protagonists this year but unfortunately, we didn’t make it, but our only goal is to return near the front.”

Current Gresini rider Sam Lowes will join Marc VDS, alongside World Champion Alex Marquez for the 2020 season.