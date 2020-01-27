McCourt to enter BRC this season

Cathan McCourt, who became the Irish Forestry Champion last year will take part in the British Rally Championship this year together with co-driver Barry McNulty in a Ford Fiesta R5.

After a successfull season in the Irish series last year, McCourt has switched his focus to a full-season in the BRC.

He will use his experience from the gravel stages in this years’ season to learn the events, improve his speed on tarmac, and look to establish himself against the series front-runners towards the end of the season.

“We won the Irish Forestry Championship last year, so it felt like the right step. I am more suited to gravel which is perhaps rare for an Irishman,” McCourt said.

“But the BRC will enable me to keep my hand in on that surface, but yet keep learning about asphalt and we have plenty of types on the calendar this year. We are back in the Fiesta R5, and we will use that for now. It’s a well proven car and suits my driving style and has plenty of BRC history as it has won the last four titles.”

“I can’t wait to get up to Scotland, Scottish stages really appeal to me and think will suit me after time in the Irish forests. I am working a lot in the UK so it made sense to do the BRC as I can juggle work and rallying commitments a lot better. McCourt continued.

“Each year I have events I want to tick off and for 2020 I wanted to do a foreign event and Ypres is right up my street. I will be really switched on and match fit after Donegal so I will hope to have a good event to lead into Ypres.

“However, I am not going to be bullish as those stages with the cuts will demand the respect. Some of these boys have done it multiple times and this will be my first go, so I plan to feed myself in and get to the finish with all the miles under the belt.

“That will be the same for all events. Get the finishes, pick-up some points and get as much out of 2020 as possible.” McCourt added.

“2020 is all about getting the experience as we also have an eye on a full attack in 2021 if everything goes to plan. There are some quick guys out there so we want to be as close as we can, learn the formats and stages and by the Galloway Hills we want to be knocking on the door.”