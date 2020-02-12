ByKolles to Make WEC Return at Spa and Le Mans

Having sat out of the FIA World Endurance Championship for the first time since 2012, ByKolles Racing Team will return to the grid for the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps and 24 Hours of Le Mans that round off the 2019/20 season.

The team have not been a part of the WEC grid since the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2019, where the team made the decision not to return for season eight as they wanted to focus on their 2020/21 Le Mans Hypercar. It was rumoured that the team would take part in the 2019 4 Hours of Silverstone, but they never appeared on the entry list.

However, the ENSO CLM P1/01 will get two more races before it is retired for good, sporting new updates that will be tested on the car ahead of the Belgian round. It has not yet been announced who will climb on board the ByKolles racing car, but an announcement is predicted to come closer to the April round in Spa-Francorchamps.

Usually, teams need to compete in at least two WEC championship rounds to qualifying for automatic selection in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, so with ByKolles only taking part in one they may be forced to apply for their position on the prestigious grid. LMP1 is usually a closed class for applications, but with the entry list for the class so low this season some exceptions may be made to that rule. This is yet to be confirmed.