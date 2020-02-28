European Rally ChampionshipOff RoadRally

Feofanov Signs Up for 2020 ERC2 Campaign

by Steven Batey
Photo Credit: Francois Flamand / DPPI

Dmitry Feofanov will enter the 2020 ERC2 championship in a Mitsubishi Evo X ran by Prospeed.

Russian driver Feofanov, who last year entered three events in the ERC in preparation for this season has confirmed he’ll enter at least four rounds and will go up against Tibor Érdi Jr, who is going for his third title in the class.

Beginning with the Azores Rallye next month, Feofanov and co-driver Normunds Kokins will then enter at least Rally Islas Canarias – where he’ll make his asphalt debut, Rally Liepāja and Rally Poland, with potentially more rounds to be added later in the season.

Feofanov said on his decision to enter ERC2: “When I tried the ERC last year, I found that there was another level of everything – difficulty, organisation, size of events, etc – in comparison to national competitions in the Baltics.”

“I liked that and I felt I was part of something big, a real great sport competition. And I can be competitive there if I do things right. I have also found that there is a real chance to fight for the title because of an affordable budget, as the Group N is still in the game and I am not sure I will have a similar opportunity in the future so it is worth to try now.”

He continued: “Canarias will be my first Tarmac-only rally. It may be a bit hard because of the lack of experience.  But definitely I am excited and I hope to enjoy it. I will do my best to be prepared as much as possible during remaining time frame before the event.”

 “Prospeed has several years of experience in ERC. They know how to be prepared for ERC events, how to work and manage things during events with proper car set-ups. This is important. That was the main reason to join them for the current season. I believe that their knowledge should definitely help to achieve better results and to avoid some mistakes.”

The opening round of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship, the Azores Rallye, takes place between March 26-28.

Steven Batey

I'm 23 and studying a Masters in Public Relations at the University of Sunderland after graduating with a Sports Journalism degree last year. I mainly cover the FIA World Rally Championship for TCF but I'm interested in all forms of motorsport and sport in general!

